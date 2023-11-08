Cameron PD busts man attempting to spend phony $20s at Dollar General

A Bethany man faces a felony forgery charge after attempting to use more than $100 in counterfeit money at the Cameron Dollar General.

Christian Crossley, 39, allegedly attempted to exchange five phony $20 dollar bills in order to place $100 in credit on his CashApp account last Tuesday, prompting the Dollar General cashier to request assistance from her manager, who later contacted the Cameron Police Department.

Joshua Smith, an officer with CPD, pulled over a silver car leaving the store. The vehicle belonged to a cab driver, who picked up Crossley from Motel 6, where Crossley booked a room. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Smith - the suspect was placed into custody and transported by to the Cameron Police Department. Upon conducting an inventory of the suspect’s wallet, I observed seven $20 bills that all depict the same serial number as well as four $1 bills with different serial numbers. A non-counterfeit $20 bill was used for comparison and revealed significant differences such as: The “golden 20” in the lower right corner appearing dull, no watermark line observed when holding it up to light, and the overall color of the bills were darker and lacked the same resolution of a real $20 bill.

Smith later stated a counterfeit detector machine was used at the police department to determine the authenticity of the monies. The results revealed that all seven $20 bills were rejected and flagged as counterfeit while the four $1 bills passed the detector. Lastly, we tested them again through the same detector but with all bills mixed together. The same results were achieved. The four $1 bills were released back to the suspect and placed in his property.

CRMC prisoner found dead

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Andren Manking, 60, and serving 30 years for child pornography possession was found unresponsive in his cell. Manking began serving his sentence at Crossroads Correctional Center following his December 2021 conviction.