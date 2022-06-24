Cameron PD, schools finalize district officer memorandum

The Cameron City Council finalized a memorandum of understanding with the Cameron R-1 School District as the district seeks to create a district police department.

Following the Cameron R-1 School District’s tentative hire of Johnny Palmer as its new school resources officer, Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor spoke with the city council one last time to elaborate on the memorandum establishing the CPD’s role in school campus law enforcement.

“If they had a serious felony crime happen in the school district, maybe they want a detective to come down to help them with that case. That’s what the MOU is, an understanding of how [the school district] is going to take care of these types of crimes, but if it reaches a serious felony, we’re going to reach out to you guys and see if you need some help,” Bashor said.

The process of hiring Palmer, and creating a school district police department, began last January when previous SRO Scott Meyer announced his plans to retire. While speaking to the Cameron City Council earlier this month, Cameron R-1 School District Assistant Superintendent Laurie Medford said creating a police department within the school district would allow them more flexibility in having the officer assist with after school functions such as concerts, plays or athletic events.