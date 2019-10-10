Cameron PD teams with other agencies for multiple arrests

The Cameron Police Department assisted in the arrest of multiple men on the run for sex crime charges.

The CPD lent a hand in the arrest of Pedro and Juana Manzano, who had been on the run for sexual assaults in New Jersey dating back to 2001 while also detaining Jerry Reeder, who evaded arrest for failure to register as a sex offender out of Daviess County and failure to appear on charges as well as failure to appear on charges of theft and sexual misconduct out of Grundy County.

Ocean County New Jersey Prosecutor Bradley D. Hillhimer thanked the CPD Monday for lending its newly reestablished detectives unit to track down Pedro Manzano, 46, of Cameron and Juan Manzano, 52, of St. Joseph. According to a press release from the Ocean County District Attorney’s Office, the defendants were arrested following an investigation that commenced as a result of the victims coming forward and disclosing acts of sexual abuse to detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Beachwood Police Department. It was determined through investigation that the perpetrators of the abuse presently reside in Missouri. Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit traveled to Missouri and arrested the Manzanos with the assistance of the Cameron Police Department and St. Joseph Police Department on September 17, 2019.

“While the public should take comfort in the fact that these suspects are in custody, this remains an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with additional information concerning these individuals should contact Sergeant Jason Steele or Detective Stephanie Bayha of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027, or Detective David Bowden of the Beachwood Police Department at (732) 341-1242,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

Billhimer charged Pedro Manzo with two counts of aggravated sexual assault while Juan Manzano received only one count. At press time, Pedro and Juan Manzano remain in Missouri awaiting extradition. They were both apprehended Sept. 17.

Last Friday the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the CPD apprehended Jerry D. Reed, 21, of Pattonsburg for multiple warrants. According to a press release by the CPD, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cameron Police Department received information of an individual who had warrants for his arrest and was possibly in Cameron. Upon arrival to the residence located in the 400 block of W. 4th Street in Cameron, officers were given permission to search the residence for the individual who was found hiding in the attic.