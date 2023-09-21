Home / Home
Cameron Police Department Bryson Janovec deploy’s the CPD’s newest piece of equipment, a specialized emergency service drone, during a demonstration at last Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting.

Cameron PD unveils new $12,000 drone

Thu, 09/21/2023 - 4:05pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

After months of anticipation, the Cameron Polie Department unveiled its new $12,000 drone. 

Using funds from the police and fire tax, as well as a recently obtained grant, the CPD purchased the drone last spring and took it for a test drive during Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting. 

“You could see how handy this can be. If we had a dangerous subject, and we wanted to remain a distance away or we have a search and rescue  and have an expansive distance, and we can’t get close to that area. It’s kind of fuzzy, but if somebody were holding a weapon or needed help you would be able to see them from far away,” Cameron PD Det. Bryson Janovec said. “... We would use it in negotiation or search and rescue.” 

