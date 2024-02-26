Cameron plumber attributes uptick in line breaks to ground shifts

Cameron seems out of the polar vortex that dropped temperatures to -20 degrees for what seemed like weeks, but one local plumber continues receiving calls and attributes the increased business to ground shifts resulting from the polar plunge.

While fixing a line break at an apartment complex on Eighth Street for the Cameron Housing Authority last Friday, Shawn Schuyler with C&H Plumbing attributed a line collapse at the complex, as well as the collapse of nearby drainage pipe, to ground shifts caused by rapid thawing, and believes he may receive a few more calls in the coming days as temperatures return to normal.

“I’ve seen the ground shifting a lot. A lot of different things are going on with waterlines. Especially with the hard freeze, when the ground started to thaw, it started shifting. I’ve seen a lot more of it happening. It’s been a deal, and there has been a lot more business lately,” Schuyler said.

In the case of the CHA apartment complex, Schulyler said ground shifts caused a sag in the sewer line, necessitating its replacement. Symptoms of bent or blockedsewer lines include small backups at the beginning, as well as gurgling in the line.

“If you start hearing gurgling, and small backups, then it’s time to start [run a camera] in your line and start looking at it to prevent these things, and these types of bills. You can definitely prevent this ahead of time,” Schuyler said. “The ground-shifting has been crazy. I’ve had some customers call me. It’s insane. There are new sewerlines I just scoped with a camera and there are practically brand new lines that shifted, settled and now they’re backing up.”