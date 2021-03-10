Cameron police nab suspect after second food pantry break-in
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 11:07am admin
By:
Jimmy Potts
The Cameron Police Department has a suspect in custody following the second break-in at the Cameron Food Pantry and Clothes Closet in as many months.
Ethan Brosius, 21, of Cameron remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, a class D felony, after allegedly taking several items during an overnight burglary Sunday.
READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.