Cameron Public Library Becomes Family Search Affiliate Library

CAMERON, MO- If you want to be part of the popular ancestry search trend, you may not need to look any further than the local library. The Cameron Public Library is now a FamilySearch Affiliate Library, which means it has access to more genealogy resources to help you make more family discoveries. FamilySearch is a world leader in family history.

There are only a few hundred affiliate libraries in the country. The designation means local library patrons will now have greater and more convenient access to the wealth of genealogical resources available through FamilySearch. The popular web service has over 6 billion searchable names and 2 billion images of historical genealogical records-and you get the helpful assistance of library staff.

FamilySearch adds over 300 million free genealogical records and images online yearly from all over the world and manages the famous FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City. It has amassed billions of birth, marriage, death, census, land and court records from more than 130 countries to help you discover and make family connections.

“Interest in our ancestral roots continues to grow with the popularity of DNA tests, reality tv shows like Long Lost Family or Who Do You Think You Are?, and the growing access to online genealogy records. Adding Cameron Public Library as our newest FamilySearch Affiliate Library will enable patrons to make many fun, personal discoveries and family connections,” said Paul Nauta, FamilySearch Public Relations Manager.

Cameron Public Library is hoping becoming a FamilySearch Affiliate Library is only a first step in providing more genealogy-related services to its patrons. Future services may include subscriptions to popular family history databases, staff education in FamilySearch and Ancestry, a designated computer and printer in the genealogy space for research, and more.