Cameron R-I April School Board Meeting

Cameron R-I April Board Meeting

The Cameron R-I School Board met in regular session April 15.

All Board members were present.

Board President Pam Ice called the meeting to order at 7:02 PM, and moved quickly on consent and action items.

Mrs. Peck moved to approve the election results of the April 2025 election, which was seconded by Board member Anne Goodwin-Clark. The motion carried by a 7-0 show of hands vote.

Board members Staci Earley and Andi Lockridge were officially sworn in by Board Secretary Kelly Walker. Following this, Mrs. Peck nominated Mrs. Lockridge for the office of Board President, and she was confirmed by a majority vote of 6-0.

Board member Ryan Murphy was nominated by Mrs. Peck as Board Vice-President and he was confirmed by a 6-0 majority vote.

Mrs. Lockridge asked for nominations for MSBA Delegate. Jackie Peck was nominated to fill the role, and was approved by a 6-0 vote.

Following a reading of the Board’s mission statement, the pledge, Meeting agenda, consent agenda, and past board minutes were approved in addition to the school’s financial report.

Dr. Robinson provided a legislative update to the Board. HB 11, Open enrollment, continues to move through the legislative process. He then discussed cell phone restrictions and shared with the Board that there is a nationwide push for more cell phone restrictions in schools.

In administrative reports, Ms. Crawford presented the Special Services report to the board. Dr. Ormsby presented the Parkview Elementary School report to the board, Mrs. Rucker provided the CIS report, highlighting completion of the Community Partnership program, Mr. Stickel presented the middle school report and Mr. Erdman presented the Cameron High School report.

Attendance gains were highlighted at the middle school, and shout-outs given to students for outstanding performances across the academic and performance spectrums.

Cameron citizen Dan Landi addressed the school board to question why the school had not acted on an offer some time ago from Dr. Mark Carr to provide the school with a building to use for maintenance, a claim which has been clarified by Carr as an offer of land, and repeated by Ice, who contended that Landi’s question, linked to the Proposition B.E.S.T. provision to use any excess bond funds for the construction of a new maintenance building, is based on misinformation, and chastised Landi for spreading misinformation that Dr. Carr himself has debunked.

In items for consideration, Dr. Robinson recommended to the Board that the agreement submitted by MEUHP be approved. Mrs. Ice moved to approve the MEUHP Membership Agreement for the 2025-26 school year, seconded by Mrs. Peck and approved by a 6-0 show of hands vote, with Mrs. Goodwin-Clark abstaining.

Dr Robinson recommended to the board that the audit proposal submitted by Clevinger & Associates be approved. Mrs. Earley moved to approve the audit proposal submitted by Clevinger & Associates for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, seconded by Mr. Grenier and approved by a 7-0 show of hands vote.

In Board Member comments, Mrs. Ice thanked the community for their support of the B.E.S.T. bond in the recent election. She also shared that Dr. Robinson was recognized for 25 years in administration as well as the Pearce Award for excellence in education and community leadership by the Missouri Association of School Administrators. Mrs. Ice also thanked the board for their support during her tenure as President.

Mrs. Lockridge echoed Mrs. Ice in thanking the community for their support of the bond. She noted that “this is a wonderful investment for the community and schools.” Mrs. Lockridge also thanked Mrs. Ice for all of her hard work as President of the board.

Mrs. Peck wanted to wish students, teachers, and staff good luck with testing, which kicked off on April 14.

Mrs. Goodwin Clark moved to go back into Executive Session at 8:27 pm, and Mrs. Lockridge moved to adjourn the regular session at 8:28 PM.

The District passed along to the C-O that teacher contracts to non-tenured teachers went out in mid-April. Tenured teachers continue in their positions unless they resign, retire, or are otherwise terminated from their positions. They have until June 1 to indicate their status to the District.

Current openings for staff include:

5th Grade Teacher Math/Science at CIS

3rd Grade Teacher Math/Science at CIS

Elementary Music Teacher at Parkview Elementary School

Intermediate School Assistant Principal

Assistant Middle School Principal

High School Science Teacher at CHS

High School Language Arts Teacher at CHS

Secondary Special Ed Teacher at CHS

Coaching Openings:

Assistant Middle School Track Coach

Assistant High School Track Coach

Assistant Middle School Volleyball Coach

Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach

Assistant High School Baseball Coach

Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach

Assistant Middle School Football Coach

Assistant Varsity Football Coach

Head Middle School Girls Basketball Coach

Head Middle School Boys Basketball Coach

Head E-Sports Fall/Spring Seasons Coach

Other Activities Openings

National Honor Society Sponsor

Spring Play Director

Fall Musical Director

Hiring announcements have been made for Parkview Elementary School Principal, and Veterans Memorial Middle School Principal. Those stories appear elsewhere in this week’s edition of the paper.

Applications for teaching and coaching positions are available at www.cameronr1.schoolspring.com .