Cameron radio station owner to appear in Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing

The company behind Cameron’s radio stations, Alpha Media Holdings LLC, will appear in a Virginia federal court as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing.

Alpha Media Holdings LLC currently oversees Cameron-based radio stations Classic Rock 100.1 KWWK, US Country KMRN 1360, Sports Radio 870 am and 103.7 FM and 95.5 Regional Radio are scheduled to appear in Richmond, Va. court as part of a chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing.

According to its website, Alpha Media Holdings LLC owns or operates 207 radio stations and more than 200 websites serving 44 markets across the United States.

The hearing is set for March 1.

