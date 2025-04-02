Cameron Regional Medical Center to Hold

CHNA Town Hall Thursday, April 24

To gauge the overall community health needs of area residents, Cameron Regional MedicalCenter invites the public to participate in a Community Health Needs Assessment Town Hall on Thursday, April 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CRMC’s Branch Offices located at 214 McElwain Drive in Cameron. Check-in will begin at 11:15 a.m., with lunch being provided.

This event is being held to identify and prioritize the unmet health care needs of Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, and DeKalb Counties. Findings from this Town Hall discussion will be used to develop a three-year action plan that will fulfill both federal and state mandates.

All business leaders, health care providers, and residents are encouraged to attend.

To adequately prepare for this event, it is important for everyone planning to attend to RSVP. For this purpose, please visit the following website or utilize the QR code below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CRMC_THall_RSVP