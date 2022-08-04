Cameron residents focus on improving quality of life during six-week seminar

Abundant Health and Fitness for Women teamed with the Mosaic Arthritis Community Services for a six-week program focused on improving the quality of life for those suffering from chronic illness.

Micky Bates, owner of Abundant Health, and Vicky Kempf with MACS presented the first of six program Tuesday afternoon, where attendees spoke candidly about their conditions that ranged from weight issues to pain associated with age and arthritis.

“It’s a great program for people with chronic conditions that don’t always know there are other ways to manage their chronic conditions. It’s full of great information and I’m very passionate about it,” Bates said.

The first session focused on the mental aspects of living with chronic conditions such as fatigue, developing an action place and mind-body connections and distractions. Future classes will include lessons regarding dealing with difficult emotions, problem solving and introducing participants to activity and exercise. Although each course focuses on a different aspect of dealing with chronic illness, Kempf said those who could not attend Tuesday’s kickoff still have an opportunity to be a part of the group and will not have to play catchup over the next five weeks.

“These sessions are two hours a piece. We usually present them six weeks in a row. We go over the material with them and the book is very helpful,” Kempf said. “It provides them with information they can read on what pertains to them. We’re always open for questions and they can call us if they have questions. Anybody is welcome to show up when they’re available.

Cameron resident Gwenda Bruhm said she regularly attends similar classes offered by MACS because each class offers a new strategy for her to use while dealing with her chronic pain.

“I’m kind of an old pro. I’ve taken every one of their classes. I’m just excited to be back in this class. I’ve been waiting for it to be offered for quite some time,” Bruhm said.

Courses take place 1 p.m. Tuesday, inside the Abundant Health and Fitness location on Third Street. For more information regarding the event, go online and visit the Abundant Health and Fitness for Women Facebook page.