Cameron residents protest recent SCOTUS abortion decision at Fourth of July parade

The Cameron Freedom Festival Fourth of July Parade had a few unexpected guests after dozens lined up protesting for women’s rights Monday.

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade still fresh in their minds, dozens of protesters gathered inside Earl Park Monday afternoon displaying various signs in support of maintaining abortion rights at the state level.

“Cameron has never seen a protest before, not that we’ve ever seen at least. There have been a lot of people that have been silenced for far too long. There have been Trump parades in this town, why can’t we show the other side of it?” Event Organizer Nicole Foster said.

The gathering set up directly in the path of the Fourth of July parade, protesters greeted parade participants as they made their final turn down Third Street.

“The support was great. There were lots of people in the parade that supported us. There were a lot of people outside of the parade that supported us. There are still people driving by honking at us. It’s great.”

