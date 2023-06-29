Cameron Rotary Club celebrates 100th Anniversary

Members of the Cameron Rotary Club past and present gathered in the Old School of Cameron to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.

As a throwback to their first meeting in 1923, dozens dined on fried chicken while celebrating the Rotary Club’s centennial anniversary last Thursday.

“During their first meeting, they served fried chicken. So, in honor of that, Cameron Market proudly brought us fried chicken. Probably not cooked in lard in a cast-iron skillet, but it’s healthier anyway,” Cameron Rotary Club President Everett Ice said.

Along with introducing the Rotary Club District President Kent Shelman, and incoming president Randy Steinman, Ice also recognized Jim Ocker - Rotary Club president during its 75th anniversary, as well 50th anniversary president Ken Baker. Since its 1923 founding, the Rotary Club served Cameron in a variety of ways. From offering annual scholarships to Cameron High School graduates to fundraising for the recently installed ADA fishing dock, constructed for residents at the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home - considered the crown jewel of the Cameron Reservoir - the group of area businessmen and women plays an active role in many Cameron residents’ lives.

“I’m honored to be in the footsteps of greatness. Most of us here are probably past presidents, some of us a couple of times,” Ice said. “What a tremendous club to be a part of, the services that we do selflessly. Our motto is service above self. Just give back to our community and the world as a whole. I’ve enjoyed being a part of that for the last 21 years.”

The meeting served as a homecoming of sorts for many past members. Even those who had been away for decades continued their community service after the banquet, when the Rotary Club served complementary cake and ice-cream to the attendees of last Thursday’s Cameron Municipal Band concert.

“My favorite thing is this club, and three other clubs, all celebrated 100 years this year. That’s crazy when you think about it. We had Brookfield in October, Trenton last month and now you - Cameron … Congratulations, enjoy the evening, and thank you for all you do for Cameron, Rotary International and the donations that make our programs go,” Rotary District President Kent Steinman said.