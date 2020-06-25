Cameron says goodbye to beloved Det. Fugate

Following multiple ceremonies in his honor, Cameron laid to rest Cameron Police Detective I.B. Fugate, who passed away last Tuesday.

Fugate’s death late last Tuesday sent a shockwave through the city of Cameron with some still reeling from the death of DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark.

“As a community, we hold out these prayers for I.B.’s family, for the Cameron Police Department, may you give them an extra measure of your grace,” said Cameron United Methodist Church Paster Dan Brown during a prayer vigil last Wednesday. “May they know that you (God) walk with them. You walk beside them and you will be there for them. They are surrounded by a community that desires to demonstrate your love to them.”

