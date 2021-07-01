Cameron school board encourages parents, students to get vaccinated

Members of the Cameron R-1 School District Board strongly encouraged eligible students and parents to get vaccinated ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

With the district reporting more than 100 student COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, Cameron School District Superintendent Matt Robinson and Board of Education Trustee Jackie Peck urged parents and students to get vaccinated to not to repeat the 2020-2021 school year.

“With the COVID-19 variants increasing, I think we don’t want to have another year like last year,” Peck said. “I would encourage all students and parents that qualify to get their vaccinations, to please consider doing that. If there are clinics around or free clinics, please go out and get your vaccination.”

Cameron High School athletes were particularly impacted by COVID-19 infections and mandatory isolations. Last fall, COVID-19 impacted virtually the entire Cameron High School football team and volleyball team’s starting lineup for multiple games. The wrestling team experience the city’s first major outbreak at its 2020 wrestling camp, which then spilled over into the football camp and required postponing the school’s strength, conditioning and injury prevention program.

“I’m hopeful we might be able to offer some (vaccination) clinics at some point in time either through our health department or possible CVS or some people like that. With the vaccine going down to 12, I think we can get more kids as well,” said Robinson, whose son Kolby Robinson was a multiple-sport athlete before graduating last spring.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Clinton County Health Department and Cameron R1 School District will be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Cameron Intermediate School from 2:00PM - 6:00PM. This clinic will be open to persons age 12 and older.