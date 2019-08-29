Cameron School district takes on student vaping

The Cameron School District will address what officials describe as an epidemic as they examine how to prevent students from vaping.

During Monday’s Cameron School Board meeting, superintendent Matt Robinson said the district reached out to the company administering its drug test to see what it could do about testing students nicotine and received a mixed response.

“One of the things we looked into a little bit was, in addition to our drug tests at the high school, the we have the capability of nicotine testing,” Robinson said. “We’ve seen a huge increase in vaping, and I’m sure every school district has. It’s going on all over the nation. We can add it to our tests as far as our panel of tests.”

Robinson said, after consultation with the districts drug testing provider, Cameron would be one of the nation’s first school districts to implement a nicotine testing procedure. With that will come complications. He highlighted how one of the topics addressed during the recent Cameron Regional Medical Center Health Assessment Meeting earlier this summer was reducing the number of citizens smoking and vaping.

“Sometimes it’s exciting and sometimes scary stepping out there because we could be the first ones to do it,” Robinson said.

One concern Robinson had was the potential for false positives for students who live in a family of smokers and may test positive by no fault of their own. District officials said they have two methods of detecting nicotine - a urine test for additional $4 more than what the district currently pays or a swab test, but officials said swabs only detect nicotine use within a 24-hour period. As per school policy, the district could not test students based on suspicion and only randomly for students participating in school-sponsored activities. Regardless, Robinson feels a change is necessary.

“It is a concern and we’re trying to address it in middle school and high school ... I know we have a pretty good size bag of the vapes we’ve caught,” Robinson said.