Cameron Schools Release Statistics and Info on the Restricted Book List

Sunshine Request Outcome from Cameron R-I Schools

The Citizen-Observer made a request of the Cameron R-I School District, referencing access to the Restricted Book List, which we released at www.mycameronnews.com earlier this week. Our answers to two other questions were received today from the Custodian of Records at the school, by Director of Communications, Gina Bainum.

We sent the District this request:

The Cameron Citizen-Observer is requesting the following items from the Cameron R-I School District:



1). A list of the books currently in the school library(s), high school and middle school that require parent permission to check out under the category of “young adult”, and which have been called out by school patrons as being inappropriate.

2). The specific written policy regarding check out of these books, and how that is handled in contacting parents.

3). The total number of parents in the district, versus the number who physically turned in the paperwork requesting contact in the event that one of the books in question was to be checked out.

While they could not access records to address #2, they gave us information that we believe is better and more timely.

We will print the District’s response without editing(less the salutation Dear Mr. McLaughlin" at the header:

“The Custodian of Records received your payment of $3.74 on February 21, 2025 for this Sunshine Law Request. As we discussed at the time you made payment, the restricted book list and the parent access/restriction form are readily available on our District website in addition to being attached and linked here, respectively.

While there is not a policy beyond I-181-P, which pertains to your question #2: "written policy regarding check out of these books, and how that is handled in contacting parents," guiding documents were developed for training purposes. They are attached.

In regard to question #3 the District has no responsive records specifically addressing what you have requested, but as we strive for transparency, we are providing the information you are asking for to enhance public understanding:

The total number of students in the District is: 1566. The two schools where book restrictions exist have the following current student enrollment: CHS: 425 and CVMS: 311 students. CVMS has only one book with restrictions. To clarify the process, if a student wishes to check out a book on the District's restricted list, the parent is always contacted prior to permitting student checkout, unless a parent has given express permission that their child has been given full access to all reading materials made available at their respective school within the District. The Cameron R-1 Book Access/Restriction form also includes a provision for parents to fill out if there are books they wish to restrict for their individual student/s in addition to those that have been restricted by the District. As of the time of this writing, 69 students at CVMS have been granted full access with the form filled out by parents. 242 students have restricted access, with the parent/guardian of 21 of those students having turned in a form requesting restricted access. At CHS, 135 students have been given full access with the form filled out by a parent. 285 students have restricted access, with the parent/guardian of 19 of those students having turned in a form requesting restricted access.

The District now considers this request closed.

The Citizen-Observer will add several forms attached to this correspondence to this article tomorrow. We will break down the responses of the District and assess.

We appreciate the school’s efforts to inform and communicate this information out to the public in full transparency.

MM, Editor