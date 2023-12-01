Cameron seeking candidates for spring city council election

With three seats on the Cameron City Council up for grabs, the upcoming Spring election could dramatically shift the dynamics of city governance.

Monday city officials put out a press release seeking candidates for races including seats currently occupied by Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis and City Councilman Alex Williams.

The election will also seek candidates to complete the one-year term leftover following the resignation of Councilwoman Julie Ausmus last Month. As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, Ausmus announced her immediate resignation from the Cameron City Council citing city corruption as her reason for stepping down. Following a closed executive session Monday night inside Cameron City Hall, Ausmus decided to resign only hours later.

Ausmus’ four-year tenure on the Cameron City Council began in 2019, when she unseated then Cameron Mayor John Fieghert in a landslide victory, taking 62 percent of the total vote.

Mayor Curtis will defend her seat for the first time since taking a three-way race in 2021. Curtis and Jon Ingram took the top two available seats, but with Curtis garnering more votes than Ingram she won a three-year term while Ingram won a two-year term. However, Ingram would step down to take another job in Bowling Green Kentucky less than a year into his tenure on the city council.

In 2022, Williams won his seat in a two-way race for Cameron City Council against then Economic Development of Cameron Chairman Mark Garges.

According to the city press release, Cameron is soliciting resumes and letters of interest to fill the unexpired term of Councilmember Julie Ausmus until the April 2, 2024, election.

The City Council may select an appointee from the resumes/letters received or they may nominate an appointee from the candidates who file for election. Interested parties should submit their resumes & letters of interest to the attention of the City Clerk, 205 N. Main, Cameron, MO 64429 by 5 p.m., Wednesday, December 27th.