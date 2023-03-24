Cameron Show Choir wows while giving Goodrich Auditorium a proper sendoff

The Cameron High School Show Choir - Lights, Cameron, Action - demonstrated their skills at last Friday and Saturday’s “Cabaret Nights” showcase inside the Goodrich Auditorium.

As part of an impromptu relocation, due to the new $8 million CHS Performing Arts Center stage, lighting and sound equipment not ready in time for the show, students got to give the 100-year-old auditorium a proper sendoff.

“I’ve done every single performance at Goodrich. From the musicals, the plays, show choir – everything. Even though the PAC would have been crazy, I am really glad we did it at Goodrich. It’s about the conclusion of show choir season, everyone who went through all of this the past four years. There are a lot of memories from here,” CHS Senior Hailey Henry said.

Throughout the night, choir students showed their skills in a variety of different songs and dances. Capping off the performance with this year’s state competition entry, students tested their vocal range and choreography skills in the show-stopping finale.

“The crowd really helps bring that energy and keep it up, so you don’t get overly emotional with all of the excitement from the crowd. I tried to take a step back anytime we weren’t doing a lot of choreography just to take it all in because I knew this was it,” Senior Mariah Anderson said.

Although practicing their finale for months, for some students, the solo and duet performances presented a challenge. Whether hitting the right notes on the guitar solo from Weezer’s “Sweater Song” or maintaining composure while keeping the frantic pace of the Platform’s “Build Me Up Buttercup”, each performer found a way to step out of his or her comfort zone.

“It doesn’t feel like we did our last performance ever. I’m really happy with the show we got to end with. I can’t wait to watch future shows. I definitely shed more tears Friday night than [Saturday night], but the feelings were the same. I’m really happy we made it through the (senior) song,” Senior Jenessa Kirkendoll said.