Cameron street tax, Clinton County Sheriff’s tax on Nov. 2 ballot

Although an off-year election, the November ballot still has many items for voters to ponder.

Renewal of the City of Cameron street improvement and repair tax, a sales tax for additional funding to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and more tax initiatives will be put up for vote Tuesday.

In August, the Cameron City Council approve placing a 25-year 1/2-cent sales tax on the ballot with the current 10-year road maintenance and improvement sales tax set to expire.

“There is not a dedicated fund for street work improvements … It would take years and years, without any money, just to save up enough to do one of those streets. Without transportation funding, there is not enough in the general fund. No matter how much we save and reallocate, there is not enough for a complete street rebuild,” said Drew Bontrager, Cameron public works director, while presenting the plan last summer.