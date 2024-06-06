Cameron Swim Team’s first practice

Diving into the first practice for this years Cameron Swim Team started Tuesday, May 28th,

For the first day of practice at the Cameron Aquatic Center/Head Coach, Megan Hodges gets the older swimmers comfortable with their environment, addressing that they will learn correct competitive swimming techniques and build their confidence in the water. The coaches will teach them how to set goals and reach them, and most importantly, remember to have fun. To continue on the team, swimmers must be able to swim 25 yards (one length of the lap pool) unassisted by the end of the first week of practice. Coaches will make the final decision on who is qualified to compete on this years team.

Coaches will teach various conditioning techniques, exercises, and routines for the swimmers to improve their skills. It’s crucial to practice correct diving techniques, increase your endurance, and master freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and other strokes. “We try to work on the basics, and some freestyle and diving routines first, to get the students more comfortable, and explore a bit to get ready for the season so that they are confident by the time the first week rolls around,” Coach Megan says.

The swimmers are passionate and excited for the season. Cameron Swim team’s first swim meet will be June 19th at home, at the Cameron Aquatic Center.