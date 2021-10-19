Cameron teen dies from counterfeit pill overdose

A Cameron teen passed away Sunday morning after accidentally overdosing on counterfeit prescription pills.

Although able to confirm the place of residence of the 17-year-old female, Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples could not reveal her identity due her juvenile status.

According to a press release by the Chillicothe Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Chillicothe Police officers were dispatched to an unresponsive and not breathing 17-year-old female in the 400 block of Cherry St. Also dispatched was the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services to provide medical assistance. Officers discovered the female was deceased.

Officers conducted an investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death. Officers learned the female had ingested counterfeit “prescription” pills. Since the pills are counterfeit, they sometimes contain dangerous amounts of controlled substances which cause overdosing up to death. Officers have recently responded to other incidents of overdosing due to the counterfeit pills, however the persons did not die.

