Cameron turns out of 42nd annual St. Pats Day Parade

The Cameron St. Patrick’s Day festivities lasted nearly an hour as hundreds paraded through downtown to meet at the Blarney Stone at McCorkle Park last Thursday.

The event, organized by the Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Society and the Knights of Columbus, featured more than 30 participating vehicles in what is the longest Cameron St. Patrick’s Day Parade in recent memory.

“In the spirit that St. Patrick’s rid Ireland of all of the snakes, I would ask our Heavenly Father to rid our town and community of the negativity and in that place that he gives us grateful attitudes, deserving hearts and that our words and deeds go to glorify him,” said Gwen Forsythe, the 2022 parade grand marshal, a retired Cameron R-1 School District Teacher and overseer of the Cameron Clothes Closet and Food Pantry.

