Cameron Veterans Tournament

This past Saturday, June 8th. The Cameron Veteran’s Memorial Golf Club held The Veterans tournament. The winners are as follows, Champion flight: 1st place with a score of 56. Filley, Bonderer, and Hudson. 2nd place with a score of 57, McVicker, Shanks, and Eddins. 3rd place with a score of 59, FSB- Howell, Forysthe, and Shoemate. A-Flight: 1st place with a score of 66, American Family- Chaney, Wolfe, and Kornerman. 2nd place with a score of 66, Team Pettijohn. 3rd place with a score of 66, Riddell, Rooney, and Gamet. B-Flight: 1st place winners with a score of 69, Griesinger x2, and Ball. 2nd place with a score of 69, Summers, and Roberts x2. 3rd place with a score of 69, Bender, and Rastorfer x2. A shout-out and congratulations go out to golf coach, Kevin Nichols for A-hole-In-One on the par 3 Hole 3.