CAMERON WEATHER AND A RECORD RAIN

By Jack Briggs

Missouri generally averages 110 days of temperatures that dip below 32 degrees each winter. However, two winters were so cold that it barely made it to freezing all winter, tying for the coldest winter in Missouri.

Missourians are used to the cold, but two winters stand out as the coldest in Missouri’s history. Both the winter of 1904-05 and 1977-78 were so cold that temperatures averaged 24.3 degrees Fahrenheit all season. Before the 1977 – 78 winter, Missouri experienced its coldest month on record, to date. January 1977 posted an average daily temperature of just 13.6 degrees. The average high came in at 22.6 with an average low of 4.6. That Missouri winter set several records, including the record for the most snowfall in a season, tallying 54.4 inches.

Statistics from the Missouri Climate Center show that the 1970s saw three of the coldest winters in Missouri’s history. The cold streak began during the winter of 1976-77 (the fifth coldest winter on record) and continued through 1978-79 (the third coldest winter on record).

While those winters were downright frigid, the coldest temperature ever recorded in Missouri occurred in Warsaw on Feb. 13, 1905. The temperature dipped to negative 40 degrees.

The coldest temperatures we have had in Cameron were -26 in January of 1982 and -29 in December of 1989, according to Supt. Of the Water Plant Joe Whitaker, where the official records are kept. Those records go back to 1967.

Snowfall totals are not maintained, just how much moisture they bring.

We had a particularly wet summer in 2024: 42.64 inches. That contrasts with:

· 2020 – 38.4 inches

· 2021 – 39 inches

· 2022 – 37.5 inches

· 2023 – 31.6 inches.

Just a few years later, during the winter of 1982-83, Missouri saw its smallest snowfall – just four inches – in recorded history. It wasn’t until 1983 that Missouri would break another record with the coldest December in history. Temperatures that December averaged 17.6 degrees

According to the official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Sault Ste. Marie has received an average snowfall of 119.3 inches per year. (Talk about a lot of plowing and shoveling!) Sault Ste. Marie is one of the oldest French settlements in North America, located near the riverbank connecting Lake Huron and Lake Superior. With lake effect snow, it's no surprise that it's one of the snowiest places in our country.

In case you're curious, here are the average snowfall in other places: Syracuse, 114.3; Juneau, 93.6; and Duluth, 83.5.

Many U.S. towns average impressive amounts of snow but didn't make the 10,000 population cutoff to be classified as a city in this almanac.com list. For example, the town with the most snow is Valdez, Alaska, with 279.4 inches per year on average.

Would you believe that the WORLD record rain occurred about 20 miles from here? On June 22, 1947, 12 inches of rain fell on Holt, MO. in 42 minutes.

June 1947 was the wettest month on record for northwest Missouri dating back to 1888. The storm that put Holt in the world record books caused already swollen rivers to overflow. The Saint Joseph Gazette reported rail traffic all over northwest Missouri was halted when tracks were washed out on every line. Vacationers were stranded at area lakes. One couple boating on a lake near Agency was forced to shelter outdoors as the tornado passed overhead. Violent electric storms were experienced everywhere. Many small towns were cut off as roadways and bridges were washed away.

As the heavy rain made its way to the Missouri River and downstream it caused the worst flood then on record for Saint Louis. Only one east-west road in the state (Highway 50) was open. High water closed access to five of the seven Missouri River bridges