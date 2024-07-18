Cameron welcomes new businesses

The White Elephant hosted their grand opening on July 10, and 11th, kicking off the grand opening with fresh squeezed lemonade, rolled ice cream, a bounce house, and twenty percent off their entire store, selling various items such as knick knacks and furniture, farm decorations, some new and some gently used. The White Elephant will also be hosting Auctions starting Sunday, and ending on Friday. The White Elephant is located at 202 Lovers Lane. Business hours are 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Wednesday- Friday and 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, closed Sundays. The store was started because one of the owners of the store, Becky Watson and Chelsey Oaks started the store to provide for Becky’s son, who is developmentally disabled. The hours are a big factor with working with Josh, and other employees.

The Woodshed, located on Northland Dr. had their soft opening, on July 5th, welcoming the community with open arms. The store’s grand opening will be sometime in September- October. The Wood shed has been a family owned business since 2016, offering many departments in their store such as gardening, car accessories and oils, mowers, chainsaws, grilling items, and more. John Ruperd, the new store manager has lived in Cameron since he was young, John has been in the building materials industry for approximately 26 years, worked for Lowe’s for 22 years, a few other stores, and now The Cameron Woodshed. “I love the big corporate role and I love the independence,” he says. The biggest highlights of the store tends to be the inventory depth of the store, the paint selection, plumbing, electrical and more.”

Pocket Posies Floral, owned by Cassie Bottorff and Emily Spencer, will have their grand opening on Friday, July 19th, at 311 W. Grand Ave for a floral and gifts business in town.