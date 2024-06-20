Cameron Welcomes New Economic Director

At the City Council meeting on May 20th, a new member to City Hall was introduced, Lance Rains, the city’s new Economic Director. The council was eager to have Rains serve the citizens and community of Cameron.

Lance Rains was born in Cameron at the old hospital, he has family in Caldwell County, and graduated from Gallatin High School. Rains was an active member in high school, involved in many extra-curricular activities; FFA, 4H, member of the National Honor Society and also varsity wrestling throughout his years at Gallatin. Eventually, after graduating, Rains enrolled at the University of Missouri where he gained experience and majored in Agriculture, minoring in Ag Economics and Animal Science.

Rains spent a total of 5 years at Mizzou, due to having several minors, he graduated and took a job his grandmother informed him about, as a “Flood Coordinator” with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission where his journey started, on October 3, 1993. Rains explains, “I was blind to what I was going into at first.” Lance started his first few flood projects and ended up funding for Wakenda, Carrolton, Dalton, Brunswick, and Pattonsburg, and a few levy projects. Wakenda, was one of the areas with a high chance of flooding, and eventually, a flood wiped out the town. Lance worked to come up with a plan on how to buy 36 houses out, through FEMA and SEMA and its policies. Lance explains they bought out every house in Wakenda except for two. The south end of Carrolton, was also helped and relocated due to flooding issues. Dalton had approximately 30 homes that were in the flood bank and knocked down, 28 houses were knocked down in Brunswick. Eventually, Lance worked with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission (GHRPC), where he was involved in writing a flood grant that year, leading the move of old Pattonsburg, to new Pattonsburg’s current location. Rains states, “It took us $18 million to be able to move the town. Some people stayed; some went to the new town due to the flooding.”

When asking Rains what his favorite part about his flood and economic journey so far, he says, “I think one of the best things, is when I drove my kids around town, I would point out the things that I did, and projects that I worked on, and my kids would go nuts, but I was so proud of it.” Lance goes on about many of the projects he managed and talks about his new role in the community. “As the new Economics Director, it’s great to be involved in Cameron.” He continues on about seeing familiar faces and having a long history with MODOT, Jefferson City, and other offices and businesses. “What brought me to Cameron is the need for expansion,” he says.