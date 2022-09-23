Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head

A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning.

Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.

According to a press release by the Cameron PD, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Cameron Police Department 911 center received a call about a disturbance at Bailie’s home on the intersection of Fourth Street and Mead. The calling party told dispatch a female was holding a gun to her head and was arguing with another subject. Officers were dispatched to the area, when dispatch advised the female was leaving the area in a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and began searching for the female.

The release further stated recently hired Cameron R-1 School District Police Department Officer Johnny Palmer placed the school district in lockdown after hearing Bailie was on the loose and in the area. The lockdown lifted after Cameron officers found Bailie, along drugs and a firearm allegedly in her possession.

Bailie remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Editor's note: this story is a corrected version after an individual close to Bailie reached out to the Citizen-Observer to clarify a statement made by the Cameron Police Department. We're sorry for the inconvenience.