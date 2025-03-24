CAMERON’S KIDNEY DIALYSIS UNIT

People visiting Cameron Regional Medical Center (CRMC) may be unaware of a very special unit located on the western side of the hospital, the Kidney Dialysis Unit. This unit provides life-saving treatment on a year-round basis.

Kidney Dialysis is a medical procedure that replaces the function of the kidneys. It involves filtering the patients blood to remove waste products, excess fluid, and toxins.

Failure to “cleanse” the patient’s blood will be fatal. The Cameron Dialysis Unit plays a critical role by offering this service.

Dialysis units are scarce in Northwest Missouri as well in rural areas throughout the nation. Since treatment takes up to four hours, three days a week, it is a burden for many patients. Many are hopeful for a kidney transplant, but there can be a long wait involved.

Medicare Advantage Plans will not pay for this life-saving service, placing a financial burden on both patients and the Dialysis unit. CRMC Administrator actively promotes expanded coverage for this service.

The Cameron unit was designed by Dr. Shahzad Shafigue, MD. He is the Medical Director of both the Renal Dialysis Units and the associated Nephrology Clinics. Dr. Shafigue travels to CRMC’s branch Dialysis unit in Bethany on Fridays. Misty Ward (BSN) is CRMC’s Director of Nursing. He also operates a Nephrology clinic (assuring proper kidney function and the treatment of kidney disease).

Special training is necessary for treating patients in the unit. The Cameron unit provides in-house training. While the unit treats mostly out-patients, it also provides treatment to hospitalized patients as well. Dialysis patients must receive treatment throughout the year, including holidays. In all situations, the sooner the patient receives treatment, the better the outcome.

The unit treats a number of patients who are traveling, including vacationers and truck drivers. Their dialysis provider arranges for service along their travel route. The Cameron unit also assists patients in arranging treatment when they travel.

CRMC Administrator Joe Abrutz understands the special needs of dialysis patients and fully supports the Cameron unit. Joe is a strong advocate for government funding of services in what he refers to as “health deserts” (rural areas without access to nearby medical services). These areas become dependent on government-sponsored insurance coverage.

The Cameron Dialysis unit is a life-line for those in kidney failure. They cannot survive without treatment and are dependent on access to dialysis. Cameron and surrounding area is fortunate to have a local unit.