Candidates stream in for April Cameron City Council, Cameron R-1 Board of Education trustee election

The race for multiple positions on the Cameron City Council and the Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education is underway after filing for the April municipal election ended Tuesday afternoon.

With the deadline for both races concluding the day after Christmas, the final candidates filed into Cameron City Hall and the Cameron R-1 School District Administrative Building before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

Currently Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis will be a part of the first contested race in nearly two years, and will be the only incumbent on the ticket with Alex Williams choosing not to run. The other candidates filing for the two available three-year terms include Jillian Richwine and former Cameron Mayor John Feighert.

There are two candidates, Karen Hamlet and Steven Shoemaker, vying for the 1-year term remaining following the resignation of former Cameron City Councilwoman Julie Ausmus, who resigned last November citing political corruption for her early departure. Ausmus first took office in 2019, after routing Feighert in a two-way race. Williams’ seat will be up for grabs for the first time since he defeated former Economic Development of Cameron Chairman Mark Garges in 2022. Mayor Curtis will defend her seat for the first time since taking first overall in a three-way race in 2021. Curtis and Jon Ingram took the top two available seats, with Curtis garnering more votes than Ingram she won a three-year term while Ingram won a two-year term. However, Ingram would step down to take another job in Bowling Green, Kentucky less than a year into his tenure on the city council.

As for the school board, due to the Christmas break there were no staffers in the administration building to report the finalized ballot of candidates at this time.