Cannabis rep. takes tough questions on outdoor operation

After a less than warm reception to an outdoor grow operation at the previous Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Bloom Medicinals Chief of Agriculture and Production dropped by to field some tough questions from commissioners.

With nearby businessmen and women already expressing concerns with the smell emanating from the facility’s indoor cannabis grow operation.

“We would like your approval before we go to the state to put a small, outdoor grow (operation) there. It will happen only one time per year. It’s only during the season, during the summer. It’s basically only a 90-day thing,” Staton said.

Staton said the expanded grow operation would require additional 10-foot fencing to run the property line. He estimated the new facility could grow up to 80 plants. During their October meeting, multiple members of the CPZC expressed concerns with an outdoor grow operation at the front of the facility, including CPZC President Mike O’Donnell and Commissioner Debbi Hahn, whom highlighted their distaste for the odor coming from the indoor facility.

“It’s apparent. You can drive out there and smell it. Even if we didn’t know you were there, we could drive out there and (smell marijuana),” Hahn said.

At this point Bloom Medicinals does not need the CPZC’s approval to pursue a state license, but it would need the CPZC to approve the city plan for the expansion for construction to begin.