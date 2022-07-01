Carnival rides, old traditions headline Cameron Freedom Festival kickoff

The Fourth Annual Cameron Freedom Festival will end with a bang 10 p.m. Monday, July 4th, following a significant financial effort by area businesses.

Thanks to the financial contributions by Farmers State Bank, Thrivent, BTC Bank, Edward Jones, Raymond James Financial Services, Ice Capital Management and Bank Northwest, the fireworks show culminating the four-day Cameron Freedom Festival will see a lengthy extension Monday night.

“Friends for Fireworks were able to solicit money for the fireworks display, and it will be four times as large as last year,” Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said.

Festivities kickoff Thursday with the annual 7 p.m. Pet Show at the Price Pavilion, followed by a patriotic performance by the Cameron Municipal Band, then the Cameron Public Library will host a soon-to-be announced film for a movie in the park. Registration for the Pet Show begins at 6:30 p.m. The carnival comes to town Friday with rides starting at 5 p.m., along with a 10 p.m. Glow Run.

“The carnival is coming to town. Carnie King Entertainment out of Anderson, Missouri is coming in and they’re an awesome company to work with,” Cameron Freedom Festival Event Organizer B.J. Reed said.

Carnival rides continue through Saturday, along with a 2 p.m. car show, followed by a two-hour set from local band Pompous Jack inside the Price Pavilion. The rides remain open Sunday, along with a 4 p.m. cakewalk and round of bingo.

Festivities ramp up for the July 4th holiday Monday starting with the annual Baby Show, Prince and Princess Contest and Little Mister and Miss Contest beginning at 8 a.m. Across town at Veterans Memorial Park, the Cameron Community Band will again perform for the annual Veterans Tribute at 10 a.m. The Independence Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. Elton Dan and the Rocket Band, an Elton John tribute concert, begins at 7 p.m. in the Price Pavilion.