Carnival rides, other events announced for July 4th Cameron Freedom Festival

The fourth annual Cameron Freedom Festival will offer carnival rides for the first time since its 2018 rebranding, along with a few returning mainstays coming for the July 4th holiday.

Event Organizer B.J. Reed made the announcement while addressing the Cameron Park Board during their most recent meeting, and hopes the event continues growing in its fourth year since the festival’s relaunch.

“The carnival is coming to town. Carnie King Entertainment out of Anderson, Missouri is coming in and they’re an awesome company to work with,” Reed said.

With the holiday falling on a Monday this year, Reed said festivities will take place across four days, beginning Thursday with the annual pet show, followed by a performance from the Cameron Municipal Band and a soon-to-be announced movie in the park event hosted by the Cameron Public Library. Friday, the carnival rides come to town, along with the return of the annual Glow Run. Saturday will feature another round of carnival rides, and the annual Cameron car show, this time in the Old School of Cameron’s new paved parking lot. Monday, the festivities kickoff where the Price Pavilion will play host to the annual Baby Show, Prince and Princess Contest and Little Mister and Miss Contest beginning at 8 a.m. Across town at Veterans Memorial Park, the Cameron Community Band will again perform for the annual Veterans Tribute at 10 a.m. The Independence Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. and the firework show begins at dusk.

For more information regarding Freedom Festival events and announcements, follow the Old School of Cameron Facebook page.