Celebrating the Opening of Pocket of Posies Floral and Gifts

Pocket of Posies held their grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday, July 19th, at noon. Emily Spencer and Cassie Bottorff celebrated with the community and family, starting with some sweet treats, a floral arrangement giveaway, and a thirty-dollar gift card. With lots of local support from the community, over a dozen members showed up for the grand opening at 311 W. Grand Ave.

“This has been our dream for years and finally having that dream come true is an amazing feeling,” Pocket of Posies owners state.

