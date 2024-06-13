A Celebration of the Arts: 18th Anniversary Show

The Cameron Community Players present ‘A Celebration of Arts’, 18th Anniversary show on June 8th, at the Performing Arts Center, making a memorable performance for the Cameron Community. The show was organized to honor a special individual who started it all, Rob Crouse. Crouse served as an educator and chair of English, Speech and Theatre Department at Cameron High School from 1973 to 1987. Crouse founded the CCP, and his memory has stuck with them as he brought things to Cameron that have made the Cameron Theatre Department do what they do today according to Ann Goodwin-Clark. The Celebrations of Arts show was dedicated to Rob Crouse who dedicated his enduring involvement to Community Players and Theatre. “He made living in color a standard all because Rob showed us it could,” Ann says.

The show consisted of two acts. Act I included an opening of the reunion cast, and Youth Theatre cast, involving songs and scenes from Pippin, Les Misérables, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Anastasia, Newsies, The King and I, The Sound of Music, Seussical, Tarzan, Matilda the Musical and more. Act II included The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Greatest Showman, Music Man, Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Into the Woods, Annie, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor.

“This has been a heartwarming journey down memory lane. Reconnecting with past CCP members and forming new bonds has been truly delightful. Delving into our past has allowed us to realign with the present. We sincerely hope you enjoy our production, recognizing the countless hours invested in bringing it to life. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all who support our program in numerous ways. We genuinely could not achieve this without each and every one of you, whether you are actors, tech crew, parents, or part of our audience community. Your contributions are appreciated,” says Teri Robinson.

See more photos on our website in the gallery section.