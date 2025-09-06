Chalk Talk

Why We Believe CM hiring Delay is Purposeful Indecision

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

Why don’t we have a City Manager yet?

Is it indecision—or a decision not to decide?

Talking with a frequent “cuss and discusser” about Cameron, frustration came up over the Council dragging its feet, especially with the budget being finalized. You’d think the City Manager’s salary should already be factored in. Unless…

It dawned on me that the Council might be using the vacancy to make the bottom line look leaner. With Steve Rasmussen retired, the budget can show “savings” by paying Interim City Manager Dan Miller less than Rasmussen earned—and far less than Brent Carver would likely require if hired full-time.

I combed through the budget attached to the last Council packet. Salaries seem scattered, with no clear breakdown of who earns what or how future numbers are planned. We’ve filed a Sunshine request for details on Rasmussen’s final pay, Miller’s current rate, and department head salaries.

Delaying the Decision

For the record, I don’t begrudge staff or past managers their pay. But unlike other city leaders, only the City Manager can negotiate above the matrix for salary and benefits. So why delay naming a permanent one? My belief: the Council wants to show cuts or stability to keep spending low.

Earlier this summer, Councilman John Breckenridge even suggested folding the Water Department Manager’s role into the City Manager’s duties—while Mark Morey, the current manager, sat a few feet away. Councilman John Feighert has also been a consistent critic of automatic cost-of-living adjustments, favoring merit-based raises instead. His fiscal watchfulness is commendable, but his frequent “can we wait another month?” approach delays necessary expenses.

The Council seems comfortable paying Miller indefinitely as an interim, just as Morey’s role has lingered. Unless something changes soon, I suspect they’ll keep stringing this along until Carver gives up and stays in Idaho. He may be a good fit, but they don’t want the expense.

Miller in Limbo

That leaves Miller, who’s managed the role capably since June and is clearly the community’s choice. But how long can they stall—two months, six months, until May 2026? The savings compared to Rasmussen’s salary are in the thousands per month, which looks good on paper while City Hall repairs, building demolitions, and future surprises weigh down the budget.

But this strategy is unfair—to Miller, who deserves a clear answer; to Carver, who’s been strung along; and to the citizens, who deserve transparency. If the Council’s plan is simply to save money by underpaying Dan Miller while avoiding a higher permanent salary, they should admit it.

Time to Come Clean

Just say he has a six-month trial ending January 1. Then meet, vote, and make it permanent. Tell people what’s really happening instead of hiding behind numbers. And if that’s not the plan, then show your cards. Remember, the filing deadline for Council seats is December 31.