Chalk Talk

Cameron faces several big challenges right now, and it’s worth reviewing them as we move from summer into fall.

City Hall restoration remains at a standstill. Phase I is complete, but disputes have emerged between the City and PST Engineering over billing and dreaded “change orders.” City Attorney Padraic Corcoran and PST lawyers are reportedly sparring over the contract signed by former City Manager Steve Rasmussen before the Council or Advisory Committee fully weighed in.

Originally projected at $2.5–3 million, the price tag will likely be much higher given the building’s worsening condition. City Hall continues to be more Pandora’s Box than civic gem. Have the bats been chased out yet? The challenge now is finishing restoration before next July—or at least before the World Cup. That’s my benchmark, not the City’s, but it would be a worthy goal.

The Third Street Buildings still stand—barely. Ten demolition experts submitted bids, opened September 27. Contractors know they must finish before snow flies. Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler will need to provide required reports before demolition begins. If she does, we’ll see movement soon. If not, the problem shifts from buildings to politics. “Having faith” only goes so far. It’s time to put up or shut up.

The pipeline project raises its own questions. In April, new water rates generated roughly $120,000 in additional monthly revenue—about half a million dollars now in reserve. But residents are still paying higher bills for a service they don’t yet have. To date, the City has not stated what the monthly payment on the 20-year pipeline commitment will be. Millions in debt with no payment plan on record? That’s troubling.

The City Manager search is back on. SGR reposted the opening, triggering another round of applications and interviews. This second search signals something clear: despite Dan Miller’s solid four months as interim, Council has moved on.

The new job listing sets the bar at a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred), plus six years in a similar role. Without saying it outright, the posting tells Miller, “thanks, but you don’t qualify.” That may surprise residents who’ve watched him perform admirably.

What do the rules actually say? Cameron’s City Code and Missouri statute require a manager to devote full time to the role and, if Council insists, live in the city. They say nothing about degrees or years of experience. Council chose to add academic requirements. They may argue it’s for the good of the city—but the public will see it as closing the door on a man who’s proven himself on the job.

The October 6 Council meeting will be packed. Expect frustration if citizens feel ignored. Council should consider rolling back the degree requirement and credit Miller’s on-the-job training and performance. He has shown toughness, courage, and competence. If Council discards him, complications may follow—possibly in court.

Actions speak louder than words. By reposting the job description, Council has dismissed the people’s choice. They can still change course. No one will fault them for listening—well, almost no one.