CHALK TALK FOR 7/24

Chalk Talk

7/24/2025

Things We Learned This Week…

Last week presented some really unique challenges to us at the C-O, and we learned some things we didn’t know before.

Some of it is good. Some of it is bad. Some of it is tragic.

We learned that Madget Construction received the bid for the demolition of the 112 East Third old Dean’s Studio Building for a tab of $155,000.

While the demolition completion date is supposed to be around September 15, we learned how long and hard it is for a City, relying on grants such as the MOKAN 80/20 grant, to actually get to the point of swinging the wrecking ball.

Economic Development Director Lance Rains has been working on this for months, and to finally get to this point, there is an EPA waiting period now before the process can begin.

It is illustrative of the idea that when the government extends you a grant, or state monies, they will sure as hell make you earn it.

I would think the mindset needs to be that you burn lavender sticks when dealing with EPA, Department of Conservation or the Department of Education. You’re going to need a lot of patience, and you’re going to need to do your stretching exercises so as not to pull a muscle jumping through all the hoops.

It also makes us look down the street to the Third Street Buildings, with demo contract in place, privately owned, and just waiting for the trucks to roll in. The estimate for 112 East Third suggests that the Third Street Buildings will cost a lot more.

And it’s all on Gina Reed-Hibler to make it happen. As we said a month ago, we give her props for stepping up to the plate and working to get the finances in place to finish the job, which she indicates are in place. And while her detailed plan began with something much grander for the space, we’d be tickled to death to see a “Boston Common” type space, perhaps adding parking, bringing food trucks, and el fresco seating and turning a blighted space into something fun and pleasant and a good alternative to what currently lurks there.

July 1 was listed as a prospective date to begin work. Then July 15. It’s now July 27, but we’re not running a countdown. CM Dan Miller reported that asbestos abatement was to begin this week.

Hope springs eternal.

Aside from the City not footing the bill, Gina doesn’t have to jump through all the government hoops just to get to day one of demo, and that’s a big thing.

So we’re cautiously optimistic, and very ready to admit that we had it wrong.

Bad and tragic kind of fall in together.

In just over a month, the Cameron Fire Department responded to two major, destructive fires, one of which was a fatality.

There was property loss and both personal and business implications aplenty with the Brightspeed Fire, affecting customers in 24 communities.

We interviewed Fire Chief Mike O’Donnell for a story that will appear in the July 31 edition of the C-O. In that discussion, we learned a lot about how O’Donnell’s 39 years of service in the job have ushered the CFD to provide bigger town service with a volunteer department.

O’Donnell is like a long-time football coach, a Bear Bryant perhaps, who not only knows how to fight fires and manage and train volunteers for dangerous duty, but is also a successful general manager who knows how to handle the finances.

You’ll find his take on it fascinating.

In that fire, and the fire which claimed the life of Maureen Wheeler July 13, the CFD responded on what would prove to be the worst day of people’s lives, fought the fire professionally, coordinated with other professionals in a seamless way, and even got an assist from three neighbors who risked their lives in order to rescue a 13-year old boy from the flames.

The pros responded in pure Cameron fashion. The civilians matched ‘em. Heroes don’t just wear $5,000 bunker gear. Sometimes they’re in jeans, Nikes, and flip-flops.

They run to the sound of the gunfire.

Sadly, a life was lost, as Maureen Wheeler’s family was working to make their bathroom more accessible for her.

Love knows no limit for what people will do to make their family’s lives easier.

Finally, we learned really, really late of the car-pedestrian accident that took the life of Raymond Mackey, a former Hawaii resident who, along with his wife Ida was not technically homeless, but traveling the country when the accident occurred.

Local individuals refer to Mackey as “Mac” and describe a man who was a devoted husband and just an all-around good man.

The Mackeys were travelling, as we understand, by bus from place to place. When the coffers got a little low, Mac would seek handyman work to build up the reserves to keep their adventure going.

They were not destitute. They were not a burden to society.

They had more courage than most of us would ever have to go do something like they did, to see things in the Lower 48 that Mac, from Hawaii, and Ida, a native Alaskan, wouldn’t normally see. They had camping gear with them that, as we understand, was stolen when they arrived in this area.

Locals and at least one church had reached out to embrace them. While some in Cameron knew them since meeting them in Alaska, the way many talk of them is that they were incredibly easy to become friends with.

Mackey’s death is the worst outcome possible for what can only be described as two good people living life their way, and they had an impact on people here.

Remember “Highway to Heaven” with Michael Landon, the story of an angel and a human who traveled from place to place to help people who needed it?

That’s the vibe we get here.

The other tragic part of the story is the story of the driver, who with his ex-wife had moved here from Tennessee. Four days here, and this occurred, and rocked this man’s life as well.

We didn’t report this story until this week because we didn’t hear about it. When it was brought to our attention last weekend, a call to the Interim City Manager got the wheels turning, releasing information, which was understandably light on details, with an admission that public notification on these types of things will get better in the future.

The “still under investigation” explanation means that the story may not be over. While no charges have been filed against the driver, the CPD has been interviewing witnesses, reviewing videotape to get a fuller picture of what happened.

When we learn more, we’ll let you know. Mackey’s passing had an impact on his wife, and on the new friends they made in this community. The driver will also have life-changing impacts on his life and will need support as well.

What Mac’s life tells us is this … It isn’t how much money you have, or how much stuff you own, but about who you love, how you love, and what you do with the life you’re given.

He didn’t need four walls and a roof. As one Cameronite said, “all he had to be was with Ida, and that was home for him.”

Giant lessons and a tremendous example for all of us. Prayers for all concerned.