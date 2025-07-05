CHALK TALK: How OBBB LAW AFFECTS ME, AND PROBABLY YOU...

Chalk Talk

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

How the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Affects Me, and Probably You as Well

This won’t be a political opinion piece. God forbid.

However, I am going to share here how “One Big Beautiful Bill” passage by Congress and signing by President Trump July 4 affects me, and probably you as well.

Items covered in the New Law:

Medicaid Reform: There are issues with how the funding of the Bill affects local hospitals, especially rural ones, but the people who will be removed from the bill are illegal immigrants, and able-bodied people who will lose their Medicaid benefits if they don’t get a 40-hour a month part-time job, or do an equivalent amount of community service.

This really affects my wife and I. Both in our 60’s both with physical issues, we tried to apply for Medicaid for my wife two months ago after a hurricane of hospital bills threatened to overwhelm us.

We got good news and bad news. The good news was that we could get benefits for her, if we paid down $7,000+ front loading to qualify for the program. The bad news was, we couldn’t afford and didn’t have the $7,000 plus dollars needed to do so.

Did illegal immigrants have similar buydowns, or did they just cut the line in front of us? For those folks who are worse off than we are, at least this frees up funding and pushes the insolvency of the program down the road.

