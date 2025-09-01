Chalk Talk

Not My Circus, Not My Monkeys

The “dirty books” issue took another turn this week, and we at the C-O finally got the expected fire from Heath Gilbert and Dan Landi for not taking up their cause.

I’ll explain something first…

When I arrived here just over a year ago, I had an education on what the backstory was on this while working at the Republican-Times in Trenton.

I came in open-minded. I interviewed school officials for their take on the issue and got more information from Heath and Dan over issues ranging from the Parkview incident in the summer of 2023, the role of the school’s resource officers, and then the “Book-Tasting” incident in February which brought issues of “elicit books as curriculum” into view, which involved the greater issue of educators with left-leaning agendas promoting graphic materials to sophomore English students.

We reported those things, editorialized on them, and the school acted quietly to resolve them, making some personnel changes of the most egregious offenders and starting to remove some of the books from the library.

But then, I had a conversation with my publisher. There was a strong sentiment arising from the community that wanted this to go away. There was a veiled statement that not doing so would result in a loss of advertising revenue.

“Leave it alone” was the word.

Following this, I informed Dan and Heath, in full transparency of the paper’s business decision. I didn't like it, and don't like being censored, but the bosses can hand down whatever directives they like.

Things ramped up in the last eight weeks. For a rundown, go my personal “McLaughlin Files: Uncensored” Facebook page and you’ll see the explanation of what’s occurred and my take on it.

For their part, Gilbert and Landi have found other sources in digital media to carry on their fight, and in doing this, took a shot against our former editor, Jimmy Potts, and against the paper more generally for its decision.

There’s no doubt Jimmy got out with his head too far over his skis.

The fact that that Gilbert declared that we were “corrupt” for not covering this story is how I justify responding to it.

Call-outs are not a big deal to me. Sometimes, they are useful in making one reflect on their direction and what they’ve said or written.

That’s not a bad thing. When I’ve been wrong, I’ve owned it. When I’ve been right, or believed I was right, and took fire, I’ve dug in.

Any editorialist bristles a bit about being told by the boss that there are topics they are not to touch.

Were I a columnist for the New York Times or the Washington Examiner, I’d simply find another place to work.

In all honesty, I can’t afford to do that right now. And the newspaper can’t afford the loss of revenue.

We’re a business, relying on advertising income to make money and whether I like it or not, that’s how it is.

Like it or not, agree or disagree, have at it.

My work-around is, when I tread into what management would consider dangerous ground, I’ll use my “McLaughlin Files: Uncensored” Facebook page to get those opinions out. It’s my space, I can do what I want with it, and providing a disclaimer that these are my opinions and not necessarily those of the newspaper allows me to make my thoughts known. That will include the National Politics things that the bosses prefer I'd leave to other columnists on the staff.

So here we are. We’ve been called corrupt, and I’ve been thrown shade for not giving my bosses the middle finger and reporting this chapter and verse.

I support the effort to remove the offending books from the school library. I strongly oppose educators of any political persuasion indoctrinating students towards a particular point of view, or, in getting between kids and their parents.

My issue with Heath in Dan is their methods, explained in the “McLaughlin Files: Uncensored” piece.

They criticize us for not giving their movement oxygen, and free media, something which, in retrospect, I believe they do very well.

But they can’t do it in our pages. If that’s wrong, we’ll own it.

It may be their hill worth dying for, but it isn’t mine, and isn’t worth it to me to lose my job, especially when they use the “direct action” techniques they use to create and manufacture continued controversy, and I'd contend, threaten, coerce or corner people in ways that would create harm, upset or hurt. I'm not okay with that.

But I do have an idea for them.

There’s value in reaching our total readership…newspaper, webpage and Facebook, amounting to about 15,000 people closest to this issue…Cameron citizens.

So, do this… approach our advertising department and take out as many full- page ads as you want to make your case. You have a lot of “facts” you want to present.

I’ll reserve judgment on whether 100% of what you present is the truth. I’ll certainly grant that it’s your truth, and you have every right in the world to present it for consumption…With us, you’ll have to buy advertising to do so.

We can’t do it any other way. No more free media or oxygen on this at our expense.

The other bit of advice I have for you, in all seriousness. You present a lot of instances citing violations of state statute, federal law and the Bill of Rights on the part of school personnel.

Present your case to the Department of Justice Office of Civil Rights. With a conservative administration, you’ll get a fair hearing. The link is: https://www.justice.gov/crt .

If you want to litigate it somewhere, get a lawyer, file suit and go to court. Give it your best shot. Quit litigating it on local and digital media.

In the meantime, I wish you luck, and I give the school credit for doing what they’re trying to do, far too quietly for you, I suspect, to address the issue fairly and within the law.

We don’t always get what we want, gentlemen.

That’s Life.

For my part? Not my circus, not my monkeys.