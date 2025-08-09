CHALK TALK WEEKENDER: Without Fear or Favor

Chalk Talk Weekender

August 9, 2025

‘Without Fear or Favor…”

Madget Demolition quickly and efficiently began the “take down” of the Dean’s Studio and Old Western Auto Store at 112 East Third beginning last Monday.

The first half was down in a flash. The second half, interrupted briefly by another demolition emergency elsewhere paused briefly as adjacent Building owners were given the opportunity to do any additional shoring up that they needed before the rest of it is taken down, and hauled away.

CPD put out video and asked for tips of people damaging the parking lot and vandalizing the bathrooms at Rec Park…again. Cameron cops are zeroing in on putting a stop to this.

CPD, Emergency Management and County Law Enforcement put on one heck of a community celebration and party with “National Night Out” Tuesday at Old Somerville Park. The Park is a good looking venue, and while it needs an “add” or two to bring it up to it’s full potential, it was a nice place to do this with cool temps and open air, and everyone left wanting more.

The Cameron Municipal Band, joined by the CHS Band during their Band Camp Week provided one last great night of entertainment before fall and the start of school. The Pool promised 59-days to start, then produced 79-days with a projected close August 15.

There are so many good things going on, but there was some “tough stuff” that had to be done last week as well.

We commented in this space that we were not seeing “demonstrable or visible evidence” of progress being made on the 200 block of Third Street. We’ve learned the Red Rock, who had the contract for asbestos abatement and demolition under the auspices of Gina Reed Hibler, had largely completed the asbestos removal.

This sounded promising, but Thursday, we knew something was up when we saw signs go up on the barricades in front of the buildings that declared the building dangerous through an “emergency notice” signed by Interim City Manager Dan Miller.

The signs went up roughly twenty minutes after Miller presented Reed-Hibler a letter from the City giving her five days to bring the building into compliance, and two days to present the City with a plan to do it.

Reed-Hibler, in response to our questions Thursday night, indicated that the asbestos abatement had resulted in more sagging of wall and ceiling supports in the 211 building, making it imminently more dangerous.

She advised community people to stay “100-feet away” from the barricades. The accompanying letter from Building Inspector Spencer Shaw was very detailed and highly professional stating in essence, time had run out and there was an imminent, significant, and highly dangerous public safety issue that couldn’t wait.

So Interim CM Dan Miller made a tough decision. He had to push beyond “Plan A”, hopeful that Reed-Hibler’s assurances of the contract for demo was backed up by the fjnancing to pay for it.

In a “follow on” email, Reed-Hibler said she was executing “Plan D” of her long-term plan which began with “No investors and no financing available”.

Assurances to fellow council members that sales of properties were pending provided little comfort.

Finally, as part of “Plan D”, Reed-Hibler will ask the City to demolish the buildings and bill her with the subsequent lien as she works to procure the resources to pay the City back.

Where that leaves us is that when the five day “vacate the premises” notice runs out, the City will immediately construct a “Request for Bids” for demolition, voiding the Reed-Hibler contract with Derek Fee and Redrock.

According to Economic Development Director Lance Rains, the City is seeking “the lowest and most responsible bid” for the work, code for, getting this done posthaste is a big consideration in awarding the bid.

That’s as it should be.

The City’s second action is to place a lien on the properties to cover the demolition and removal expenses once the process commences, including the barriers built around the buildings, priced at between $35-45,000. Demo estimates are anywhere from $270,000 to $450,000, far more than the $189,000 bid Fee provided Reed-Hibler if doing it privately.

The City pays more, given the “prevailing wage” requirement of working with a City entity.

Grants from Brownfield and MOKAN, a part of the Dean’s Studio process, could not be obtained because of the changing of hands of the buildings, a sitting council person being involved and the subject of the City action.

All of that goes back to the lien and to the owner, Reed-Hibler, who will own the properties but be limited in what she can do with them until the tab is paid.

Thus, to get the job done, it’s on the City tab, until Reed-Hibler can either liquidate personal properties, or procure a loan to begin working on the costs.

End of the day, The City pays the tab, and will collect from Reed-Hibler what it can.

Take a deep breath, now, and consider this.

In Dan Miller’s mind, all week, was an “urgency”, a “nagging pull” that said the City had to bring an end to the nightmare. When Building Inspector Spencer Shaw’s assessment spoke of more damage and leaning walls, that was it.

While Reed-Hibler attributed the acceleration of building destabilization on the asbestos removal, Miller was left without a choice.

“I had to do it.”Miller said to the C-O, “It was a public safety issue pure and simple, and four and a half years to resolve this is too long.”

Miller acted decisively, and gets all kinds of props from all over town for doing so.

In doing this, he basically moved against a sitting City Council member who has been involved in the process of City Manager interviews.

He had to take action against a person who might have something to say about whether or not he moved back to the CPD or stayed put as the permanent City Manager.

When I brought this up to him, he brushed it off, saying, “I have an imminent danger to the public, and I need to take care of that and can’t worry about the job.”

Wow.

The words that come to my mind … “without fear or favor”.

Without Fear or Favor means you act in the public interest of the citizenry without any regard for how it affects you personally, professionally, or politically.

And that’s what Dan did, and that’s remarkable.

For Reed-Hibler, who everyone in town knows loves the community and has done a lot of good things in different venues and positions around town, the action the City has been forced to take is her undoing.

It means that she will be in a position of “arrears” with the City, which means she no longer would be “in good standing with the City”, a requirement for membership on the City Council, found in City Code, and information relayed to her, according to Rains, when she was served with the City’s notice that it was taking control.

So, she can resign, or wait for some interpretation from the City Attorney on how her exit will be handled.

It’s not a hypothetical anymore, it’s a reality, with no room for obfuscation or twisting of interpretation.

We could not be more serious in calling on Reed-Hibler to recuse herself completely from any discussions or deliberations going forward on the final hire of the City Manage, with final interviews this week, but still a week away from the next Council meeting.

The conflict of interest couldn’t be clearer.

But here’s what we know.

A four and half year nightmare is nearing an end.

The City is stepping up to the plate, whether they want to or not, in the interest of public safety.

Your new building inspector certainly proved his bona fides with his assessment, Miller followed the recommendation, and that’s that.

Dan has proven, in the biggest controversy in the City in the last year (City Hall, not withstanding) that he had the courage to make the tough decision, whether it was good for him personally or not.

Leadership begins at the top. Integrity begins at the top. Accountability begins at the top, and rolls downhill…for city leaders, staff, and citizenry.

No more two tiers of justice and fair play in Cameron.

“Cameron’s Golden Rule” has been, for twenty years or so, that “he who owns the gold rules”.

That’s over with Dan Miller as City Manager.

The little guy has a fair shot.

Taking action and making decisions “without fear or favor”.

That is the “gold standard” attribute of public service, and Dan isn’t a contingency, isn’t an interim, isn’t a fallback.

Your Police Chief took the job to serve three months ago. He learned, he listened, he acted and has grown past the responsibilities of Police Chief. To return to the Public Safety building would mean he was seriously overqualified for the job…and ain’t that a kick in the head?

He’s QB 1 …Get him hired as CM so we can keep this ball, wrecking and otherwise, rolling.