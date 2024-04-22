Chamber Banquet Celebrates Cameron

Last Friday, April 12th, 2024, the Cameron Chamber of Commerce held their annual Chamber Banquet with this year’s theme being the Kentucky Derby. Attendees were encouraged to dress the part, with awards for Ladies Best Hat, Most Dapper Man and Best Dressed Couple. Among the recipients this year are Pam Ice, who received the Mission Award; Jim and Deena Ocker, of Ocker Insurance received the Longevity Award; Richard Riddell received the Humanitarian Award; Bill Chung, of Chung Development, LLC received the Transformation Award; Jackson Klenk and Sydney Lockridge were awarded the Students of the Year Award; Sherri Greene received the Teacher of the Year Award; Officer Josh Smith received the Officer of the Year Award; BTC Bank received the Friend of Youth Award and MTE was named Business of the Year. Congratulations to Dr. Ann Hughes, of CosMedic Dentistry for winning Ladies Best Hat; Steve Rasmussen, City Manager for City of Cameron for winning Most Dapper Man and TJ and Elizabeth Richards, of NW Electric for winning Best Dressed Couple. For photos of the winners view them in the Photo Gallery.