Chamber banquet returns after two-year hiatus

Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce will return this spring.

Mary Murdock, director of the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is proud to bring back the annual gala, which recognizes the efforts of area business leaders and their impact on the community.

"This is kind of exciting because it looks like we finally get to do it. We had a (planned) theme for the last two years, and we said 'Trash it.' We're going to start new. Bring Forward With the Chamber, that's our theme - a fresh, clean start," Murdock said.

The event, slated for Friday, April 1st, will feature a variety of recognitions and a few soon-to-be announced additions. Although themed as a fresh start, the chamber will return a few mainstay awards such as the officer of the year, elected by the Cameron Police Department; an educator of the year as well as two students of the year, elected by Cameron R-1 School District officials; a business of the year, the Building a Foundation for a Stronger Community Award and more.

