Home / Home

Chamber Job and Resource Fair March 14

Wed, 02/26/2025 - 8:12am admin

Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce

18h
JOB & RESOURCE FAIR
The Cameron Chamber has partnered with Ministerial Alliance of Cameron, MO to present this year's Job & Resource Fair! This joint event offers attendees the opportunity to explore career options while also learning about the local community resources at their disposal.
We will have food trucks, as well as a headshot booth! You can also earn a chance to win a raffle basket just for attending. There's something to benefit everyone, so make sure to stop by!
DATE: Friday, March 14
TIME: 10 AM - 2 PM
LOCATION: Cameron High School
EVENT PAGE:
JOB FAIR BOOTH:
Are you a business looking to connect with potential hires? Sign up for a booth through the Chamber!
RESOURCE FAIR BOOTH:
Contact Gwen Forsythe (816-632-3663) or the Chamber (816-632-2005)

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media