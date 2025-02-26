Chamber Job and Resource Fair March 14
JOB & RESOURCE FAIR
The Cameron Chamber has partnered with Ministerial Alliance of Cameron, MO to present this year's Job & Resource Fair! This joint event offers attendees the opportunity to explore career options while also learning about the local community resources at their disposal.
We will have food trucks, as well as a headshot booth! You can also earn a chance to win a raffle basket just for attending. There's something to benefit everyone, so make sure to stop by!
DATE: Friday, March 14
TIME: 10 AM - 2 PM
LOCATION: Cameron High School
EVENT PAGE:
JOB FAIR BOOTH:
Are you a business looking to connect with potential hires? Sign up for a booth through the Chamber!
RESOURCE FAIR BOOTH:
Contact Gwen Forsythe (816-632-3663) or the Chamber (816-632-2005)