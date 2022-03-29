Chamber plans for another job fair after last Friday's successful launch

Following the success of last Friday's Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair, chamber officials are already planning for a follow-up this fall.

The event, located inside the Cameron YMCA, featured hundreds of participants with area employers offering information, taking applications and often giving on-the-spot interviews for vacant positions.

"I'm just looking for a career change. You never know what's really out there, so you kind of have to take a first step and see what's available. This was my first time doing anything like this. It was really interesting. I got a lot of information I'm going to go home and look over," Avery Dickerson said.

