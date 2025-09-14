Charlie Kirk's Assassination Much More than a Political Killing

When Socrates died, there was a Plato …

I waited 48 hours before putting pen to paper about the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. On Sunday, I add to it.

His murder Wednesday on the campus of Utah Valley University by Tyler Robinson, 22, was a titanic event…not just a political assassination, but a Christian martyrdom.

In my memory, there is nothing comparable.

For 35 years, I immersed my students in the works of the Founders and tried to connect a wandering generation back to the purpose of our nation.

We often spoke of the “culture wars,” about issues that stirred 14-, 15-, and 16-year-olds to care, to ask hard questions, to practice “rapid research” and discover truth for themselves. Generation Z—so often maligned as glued to their phones—was accused of apathy, of being “useful idiots” for pied pipers who led them into dark places.

Charlie Kirk saw something different. He took those realities and crafted a movement to empower students not just to absorb the garbage of professors who preached that “America is bad,” but to think, question, and engage. He spoke against DEI dogma and the 1619 Project’s distortions. He reached them directly—1,500 campus events, thousands of questions answered. He invited dissent, even relished it. “If you disagree with me, please come to the front of the line,” he’d say. It was the way he opened his last event.

Then they shot him in the throat.

Less than a minute after professing his faith in Jesus Christ, Charlie was asked about school shootings. A shot rang out.

He clutched his neck as blood gushed, dropped his microphone, and fell. Doctors said his total blood volume left him in under 60 seconds.

He was with Jesus before his body hit the floor.

And the voice of a generation was stilled….but wait? Was it? Or did his enemies just unleash a political, spiritual tsunami…The Devil does have a bad history of underestimating the enemy, and he just did it again.

Some experts claim the shot was aimed to bypass a vest. Others say it was recoil from the rifle. I believe it was symbolic—a message from enemies of our Republic and free speech: You are cancelled. I believe they were led in their hate by evil itself…because Charlie Kirk was saving lives physically and spiritually, challenging kids to think for themselves, and defended the Gospel of Jesus Christ like a lion.

The devil’s problem is this…he can’t see into the future.

Reactions split instantly. Some on the left openly celebrated. As of Sunday, 892 people lost their jobs for their public celebrations at Charlie’s death…among them, a sickening bushel full of school teachers.

On the right, public figures wept live on air. My own reaction was clear: they may have killed Charlie Kirk, but the movement he built will not die with him. In fact, his death has awakened a sleeping giant.

After the assassination attempts on Donald Trump, I wrote that many Americans who only wanted to be left alone would now engage.

That prediction is unfolding. The flood of posts, songs, and videos by teenagers, athletes, musicians, and everyday Americans testifies to it.

That it’s kids, in equal measure to the adults, is what you need to pay attention to.

Author Chad Prather captured it perfectly:

“Grief doesn’t measure itself by proximity. It measures itself by meaning. You didn’t have to know him personally to feel the sting of his absence, because when a voice like his goes silent, something in the atmosphere shifts… When someone who carried truth with boldness is suddenly gone, eternity aches within us. It’s like our souls know instinctively that the darkness celebrated, and that

strikes us at the core.”

In other words, ”There is a powerful disturbance in the Force”.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox spoke plainly: “Young people loved Charlie—but there were young people that hated him as well.” Watch Cox’s public comments in the aftermath of this, and with a day of reflection. A powerful national leader emerged.

The evidence of his impact is overwhelming. Within 24 hours, teenagers were writing and posting songs that went viral. A 15-year-old former student of mine told me, “Charlie Kirk is the only celebrity I ever wanted to meet. I’ve learned so much from him.”

While talking to a classmate on Thursday, processing the loss of a hero, his teacher, shockingly, told him to “change the subject or go to the office.”

The most incredibly teachable moment in years…squandered. What madness. There is no event in recent years that has so captured the imagination of the young. They’ll remember where they were when they heard. And we’ll be hearing from them soon.

Within 48-hours, 18,000 applications were received at Turning Point for the formation of new chapters. Tens of thousands went to Church today, some for the first time, others for the first time in a long time, and said, “Charlie sent me.”

It will be harder for them to say, I don’t care…”

We are at a Turning Point. Out of this moment, not 1,000 but 10,000 young people will rise. Some will carry forward Charlie’s mission. More were activated listening as Charlie’s widow Erika, dubbed the “Princess Warrior” told the Enemy that “You have no idea what you have unleashed…The cries of this widow will be heard around the world as a battle cry.”

Charlie was a Lion. Erika is a Lioness. And she’s ticked off, prayed up, and armored up.

Socrates was executed because young people sought him out for truth. From Socrates came Plato. From Plato came Aristotle. From Charlie Kirk will come thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of truth-tellers. Some, too, will give their lives at the altar of liberty, and in the name of their Lord, wearing, as Erika said, “a martyr’s crown” in heaven.

But unlike Socrates, Charlie spoke not only of freedom and reason but of a God who loves us. He quoted scripture often: “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” That may be his most enduring message.

I’m an old man now, but I will do my part to help young people find their voices—the voices Charlie inspired, voices that cannot be silenced by an assassin’s bullet.

They stilled his voice for a moment. But his heart beats on in 1,000 hearts…no, 10,000…no, innumerable with the sound, drumbeat, and intensity of a thousand college marching bands, in unison.

St. Ignatius Loyola told young people, “Go forth and set the world on fire…” Nothing is so formidable as a young person with passion, belief in principles, and faith in God.

Nothing.