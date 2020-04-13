Chestnut Arms granted renovation plan extension

The Cameron City Council postponed voting on a pair of ordinances reducing requiring a 14-day quarantine for cats and dogs involved in a biting accident.

Citing the need to further examine the issue, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said he hoped to present the ordinances to the council during its April 13 meeting after vetting it through the city policies and procedure committee.

“Those two things are tied together and we know you and I had some concern about them in the last meeting. We’re talking with the individuals associated with both of those ordinances and sending it back to the policies and procedure committee and work out the details on that and bring it back to you,” Rasmussen said. “One of the reasons we put it on here was to list it as postponed to let you know we have not forgotten about it and are working on it. We will bring it back to you as soon as we have it ready and we hope to do that as soon as next council meeting.”

The ordinances would reduce the requirement dog and cat owners to quarantine their animals with a licensed veterinarian from 14 days to 10 in the event of a biting incident. Before the vote, Dr. Nada Woodworth requested the city council reassess their position. Citing Center for Disease Control recommendations, Woodworth asked Cameron Animal Control officials to take into consideration proof of rabies vaccination and allowing the cat or dog to be quarantined at home.

“I’m not in favor of just showing a tag. Tags can show up from anywhere,” Woodworth said. “If they have a certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian that this animal is current for its rabies vaccination, I would suggest you consider strongly allowing the owner to keep the pet at home. This is through not only the compendium you folks are using for the timeframe, going from 14 to 10, the compendium does not say it has to be a licensed vet … The 10 days is because when rabies is transmitted, as clinical science is shown, is transmitted through the saliva. What clinical signs show, the dog or cat isn’t going to live 10 days. If it dies during the 10 days, the owner or person bitten still has time to get a vaccination.”

The council also:

Approved writing off $24,206 in uncollectible utility payments.

Approved a $1,047,035 contract with Gunter Construction for the Groat Street Project.