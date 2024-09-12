Chief Miller updates since taking command of the Cameron PD

Chief Dan Miller now has several months under his belt as Chief of Police for Cameron. Since he had served on the police force for some time, the transition was virtually seamless.

He feels that things are going pretty well at the Department. The biggest struggle has been staffing of patrol officers, which is also a struggle for police departments across the nation following the events in 2020.

This situation has been eased thanks to options provided in conjunction with the City Council in the form of sign-on bonuses or paying for qualification training. At the moment the department is down to only 1 vacancy. He has much praise for his current staff.

A major change for the department is dispatch consolidation with Caldwell County. Since May 16 of this year, a former Caldwell County Dispatcher is now a city employee working within the of Cameron Department and fielding emergency and non-emergency calls from that county and dispatching Caldwell County officers.

The process is well underway to add another county to the consolidation network with the hopes to include all departments in the 4-county area. The experience gained with Caldwell County will enable an easier process for other counties.

Chief Miller is also interested in enhancing community relations. He is exploring opportunities for community involvement whereby city residents can get to know members of the police department. More on this as plans develop.

Asked about the situation with illegal drugs in Cameron, Miller responded that the problem in Cameron is pretty much the problems every community in the nation faces. Cameron does have detectives assigned to an anti-drug task force. He says that any activity discovered, or any tips from the community, will be investigated. He described the problem with illegal drugs as pretty much a “cat and mouse game”, but advises that officers are constantly alert for all illegal activities.

Chief Miller is especially proud of the current lease program for patrol cars as supported by the City Council. The lease agreement has considerably cut maintenance expenses and keeps new patrol cars available to the department.

Overall, Chief Miller feels that the Cameron Police Department is an efficient organization doing all it can to protect the citizens of Cameron.