Christensen Handout to Council Confronting Councilman Carr

In the May 5 regular Council Meeting, fireworks erupted between "Rebrand Cameron" proponent Shannon Christensen and Council member Mark Carr. We have detailed the interchange between Christensen and Carr, and also documented an incident between Christensen and Carr at the end of a previous Council Meeting.

In the middle of the Discussion of rebranding Cameron, Carr provided reasons why he believed the proposal, as presented, had flaws in thinking and concept that he needed to confront. The conversation degenerated into a heated interchange between the two and led to Christensen handing out the document attached here.

It goes on the offensive against Carr, first trying to explain the first interchange between the two, then calling out Carr for statements he has made on Facebook, in newspaper interviews leading up to his council run, and in the immediate aftermath of the same.

We will let you judge for yourself the best way to describe this document.

Christensen said that she would like for the document to remain private, but she makes charges in it, presented in an Open Council Meeting, that ...well, you decide.

We've reported the story of the Council meeting, given our take on it in today's McLaughlin Files (5/8/25..."Using the "Think Method" to Rebrand Cameron, and we'll let those pieces stand for themselves.