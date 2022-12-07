Christmas comes early

Hundreds of Cameron residents celebrated the upcoming holidays a little early as part of the third annual Old School of Cameron “Festival of Lights.”

The day long event began with the Cameron Holiday Faire inside the Old School of Cameron and culminated with the ceremonial park lighting with Stana Swindler flipping the switch.

“It went wonderful. The parade was fantastic. It was wonderful. We were thrilled to see how many of the Grinches showed up. It was fun to see all of the different Grinch costumes and the people who made floats and dress up in the theme (Welcome to Whoville),” said Cameron resident B.J. Reed, who co-organized the event with fellow Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Society Board Member Denise Maddex.

During the parade, hundreds of participants marched through downtown, including performances from the Cameron High School X-Treme Dance Team and the Zion Preparatory Academy Color Guard. Following the parade, participants received a performance by the CHS Choir and area children sat in on a reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas’ by Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education Trustee Ann Goodwin Clark. The Zion Preparatory Academy Student Council won first prize for best float by an organization while BTC Bank won for best float by a business.

Cameron Christmas festivities not over yet

The Old School of Cameron Festival of Lights is just the beginning of the holiday festivities in Cameron. With multiple Cameron R-1 School District facilities hosting their annual holiday concerts starting next week, the Cameron Municipal Band will wrap up the week of music with their own holiday concert 3 p.m. Sunday, December 11, inside the Cameron United Methodist Church. This will be the second consecutive year the band has hosted a holiday concert after the COVID-19 Pandemic forced them to cancel their concert in 2020.

What’s next at the Old School?

Although the 2022 events are now in the books, the Old School of Cameron is already at work on events for 2023. First among the planned outings is the return of the annual Bridal Show this March. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the Bridal Show returns with the hopes of linking future married couples with local venders.

“We will be serving everyone from brides to bridesmaids - travel, hair and make-up, photography, baking, catering wineries - every possible thing a wedding might want. Our goal will be to show that people can use local vendors. They don’t have to go out of town to have a wedding with a lot of class and style,” Reed said.